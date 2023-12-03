Decrease in drug activities and tribal feuds tracked by Iraqi Interior Ministry

2023-12-03 13:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday a decline in drug use, drug trafficking, and tribal feuds throughout the country.

According to the ministry's spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Moqdad Al-Mousawi, Baghdad's crime-fighting units have apprehended numerous criminal gangs, with nearly a thousand suspects arrested in the capital alone.

Al-Mousawi confirmed a decrease in crime rates, especially in murders and tribal feuds, while also noting a decline in drug trafficking and usage. He further highlighted the Ministry of Interior's broader plans in 2024 to combat drug-related issues, emphasizing their commitment to combating all forms of crime, safeguarding lives, and properties.

It is noteworthy that in November 18, 2018, the Iraqi Higher Judicial Council directed the handling of cases involving "tribal feuds" per the Anti-Terrorism Law. Additionally, there are comprehensive plans in 2024 to combat various forms of crime and reduce domestic violence cases.