Missiles launched from the Rabia, Mosul towards Syrian territories

2023-12-03 15:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / An anonymous security source reported on Sunday the firing of rockets from the Rabia area west of Mosul towards Syrian territories, coinciding with reports of targeting a US base in Syria.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "approximately six rockets were launched from the outskirts of Rabia towards Syrian territories, suspected to have targeted US military bases in Syria."

The source highlighted that "the rockets were mounted on a water tanker truck."

Additionally, Al-Mayadeen channel, linked to "Resistance" factions, reported several explosions heard within the International Coalition base at Kharab al-Jir airport north of Hasakah.

Al-Mayadeen cited sources stating that "the Resistance factions targeted Kharab al-Jir airport with seven rocket shells, with no information available about the extent of the losses."

The channel added that "the targeting occurred hours after military cargo planes landed inside the base, transporting logistical equipment and weapons to US bases in Syria."