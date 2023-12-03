CBI auctions +$4 bn in November

2023-12-03 16:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) sales from its auction for the US dollar exceeded $4 billion in November.

According to Shafaq News Agency, CBI sold a total of $4,563,849,074 during November's auction sessions for buying and selling the US dollar, averaging $217,326,146 per session. This figure represents a 17% increase from the preceding month's total sales of $179,352,967.

Our correspondent added that external transfer sales during the previous month reached $4,397,388,496, marking a significant 90% rise compared to cash sales, which amounted to $438,584,700.

These sales were allocated between external transfers for foreign trade financing and cash sales to banks.

The selling rate for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards was set at 1305 IQD per dollar, while the selling rate for external transfers and cash sales was 1310 IQD per dollar.