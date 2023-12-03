The Judicial Authority rejects lawsuit to dissolve Al-Halbousi's party

2023-12-03 17:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Electoral Judiciary responded on Sunday to the claim submitted by the Department of Parties and Political Organizations Affairs at the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) requesting the dissolution of the "Takaddom" party led by former President of parliament Mohammed Al-Halbousi.

The judicial body clarified that after concluding investigations into complaints against the party within its jurisdiction, if valid reasons were found to warrant the dissolution of the party, the Department of Parties should submit a substantiated request to this judiciary, including documents supporting the request, its legal reasons, or alternatively, the department should issue its decision to reject the complaints filed against the party.

Previously, the Director-General of the Department of Parties and Political Organizations at the IHEC lodged a complaint seeking the dissolution of the Takkadom party, led by former parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

According to the document dated November 30, 2023, signed by Hameed and addressed to the Electoral Judiciary, the complaint was based on Al-Halbousi's contract with the American company BGR, transferring funds to the latter without the knowledge and approval of the Department of Parties and Political Organizations.

Hameed explained that an investigative committee was established within their department based on Administrative Order No. 33 dated November 28, to investigate the Takkadom party's sending of funds to a foreign entity as per the complaint received by this department.

He highlighted that the committee's recommendations led to the referral of the matter to the Electoral Judiciary of the Commission to issue the appropriate decision based on the provisions of Political Parties Law No. 36 of 2015.

Moreover, the Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, announced on Tuesday, November 14, the termination of parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi's membership following a legal claim filed by MP Laith al-Dulaimi, accusing him of falsifying al-Dulaimi's resignation from the parliament, leading the court to end their memberships (Al-Halbousi and Al-Dulaimi).