Iraqi government is eager to resume oil exports through Ceyhan

2023-12-03 17:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil confirmed on Saturday the government’s eagerness to resolve outstanding issues and resume oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan. The spokesperson of the Oil Ministry, Asem Jihad, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the Iraqi government is making great efforts to solve some of the […]

