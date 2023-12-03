Iraqi PM discusses upcoming visit to UK with British ambassador

2023-12-03 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hitchens, on Sunday for talks on preparations for his upcoming visit to the United Kingdom.

Al-Sudani, according to a readout by his bureau, discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between between Iraq and the United Kingdom and prospects of political and economic cooperation between their respective governments.

The meeting touched on the premier's forthcoming trip to London and the key issues that he will discuss with UK officials during his two-day visit.

The press release said that al-Sudani called on the international community, particularly European countries, to join hands in a bid restore stability in the Middle East and, ultimately, "achieve peace and security for all its peoples."