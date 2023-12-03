2023-12-03 19:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Defense Minister, Thabet Al-Abbasi, discussed on Sunday strategies to develop military relations with the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Hossein Baqeri. The meeting, which was attended by senior military officers from both sides, addressed several topics of common interest between Iraq and Iran, particularly issues related […]

The post Iraq, Iran discuss developing military relations appeared first on Iraqi News.