Iraqi PM inspects the Al-Faw Grand Port project

2023-12-03 19:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, inspected on Saturday the Al-Faw Grand Port in the southern Iraqi governorate of Basra to check the progress of the project. Al-Sudani confirmed that there are negotiations with major international companies to manage the Al-Faw Grand Port, according to a statement issued by the Prime […]

