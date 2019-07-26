Navy SEAL platoon sent home from Iraq for drinking while deployed

2019/07/26 | 16:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A
platoon of US Navy SEALs was sent home from Iraq following allegations of
sexual misconduct and drinking while deployed, CBS News reported.The
Special Operations Joint Task Force commander who sent the SEALs home felt
their loyalties were misplaced because they were covering for each other rather
than cooperating with an investigation into the allegations, Defense Department
sources told CBS.The
sources told Martin the SEALs consumed alcohol at a Fourth of July party. In a
statement posted to Twitter Wednesday night, US Special Operations Command only
said the platoon was redeployed early to San Diego "due to a perceived
deterioration of good order and discipline within the team during
non-operational periods.""The
Commander lost confidence in the team's ability to accomplish the
mission," the statement said. "Commanders have worked to mitigate the
operational impact as this SEAL platoon follows a deliberate
redeployment."The
statement added that "all Department of Defense personnel are expected to
uphold proven standards and to comply with laws and regulations." The new
allegations follow recent developments in two high-profile death investigations
involving SEALs.Earlier
this month, a decorated SEAL, Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, was
acquitted of premeditated murder in the death of an injured teenage ISIS
fighter in Iraq in 2017 after another SEAL testified that he killed the
militant. In May, Chief Petty Officer Adam Matthews pleaded guilty to hazing
and assault and battery for his role in the 2017 death of Army Green Beret
Logan Melgar in Mali.
