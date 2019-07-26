Home › Baghdad Post › Navy SEAL platoon sent home from Iraq for drinking while deployed

2019/07/26 | 16:20



platoon of US Navy SEALs was sent home from Iraq following allegations of



sexual misconduct and drinking while deployed, CBS News reported.The



Special Operations Joint Task Force commander who sent the SEALs home felt



their loyalties were misplaced because they were covering for each other rather



than cooperating with an investigation into the allegations, Defense Department



sources told CBS.The



sources told Martin the SEALs consumed alcohol at a Fourth of July party. In a



statement posted to Twitter Wednesday night, US Special Operations Command only



said the platoon was redeployed early to San Diego "due to a perceived



deterioration of good order and discipline within the team during



non-operational periods.""The



Commander lost confidence in the team's ability to accomplish the



mission," the statement said. "Commanders have worked to mitigate the



operational impact as this SEAL platoon follows a deliberate



redeployment."The



statement added that "all Department of Defense personnel are expected to



uphold proven standards and to comply with laws and regulations." The new



allegations follow recent developments in two high-profile death investigations



involving SEALs.Earlier



this month, a decorated SEAL, Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, was



acquitted of premeditated murder in the death of an injured teenage ISIS



fighter in Iraq in 2017 after another SEAL testified that he killed the



militant. In May, Chief Petty Officer Adam Matthews pleaded guilty to hazing



and assault and battery for his role in the 2017 death of Army Green Beret



Logan Melgar in Mali.



