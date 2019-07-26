عربي | كوردى


Navy SEAL platoon sent home from Iraq for drinking while deployed

2019/07/26 | 16:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A

platoon of US Navy SEALs was sent home from Iraq following allegations of

sexual misconduct and drinking while deployed, CBS News reported.The

Special Operations Joint Task Force commander who sent the SEALs home felt

their loyalties were misplaced because they were covering for each other rather

than cooperating with an investigation into the allegations, Defense Department

sources told CBS.The

sources told Martin the SEALs consumed alcohol at a Fourth of July party. In a

statement posted to Twitter Wednesday night, US Special Operations Command only

said the platoon was redeployed early to San Diego "due to a perceived

deterioration of good order and discipline within the team during

non-operational periods.""The

Commander lost confidence in the team's ability to accomplish the

mission," the statement said. "Commanders have worked to mitigate the

operational impact as this SEAL platoon follows a deliberate

redeployment."The

statement added that "all Department of Defense personnel are expected to

uphold proven standards and to comply with laws and regulations." The new

allegations follow recent developments in two high-profile death investigations

involving SEALs.Earlier

this month, a decorated SEAL, Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, was

acquitted of premeditated murder in the death of an injured teenage ISIS

fighter in Iraq in 2017 after another SEAL testified that he killed the

militant. In May, Chief Petty Officer Adam Matthews pleaded guilty to hazing

and assault and battery for his role in the 2017 death of Army Green Beret

Logan Melgar in Mali.

