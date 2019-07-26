عربي | كوردى


Al-Halbusi and British Ambassador discuss the regions escalations and conflicts

2019/07/26 | 17:15
Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammed al-Halbsui received the British ambassador to Iraq John Wilks on Friday.



During the meeting, they have discussed the first amendment of the provincial councils’ elections law which are not part of a region, NO12, 2018.









