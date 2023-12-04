Parliament speaker urges Tehran to resolve the issue of Iraqi Fayli Kurds in a meeting with Iran's FM

2023-12-04 00:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Acting Parliament Speaker, Muhsin al-Mandlawi, met with Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in Tehran on Sunday for talks on Gaza, Fayli Kurds, and Baghdad-Tehran ties.

A readout by al-Mandalawi's bureau said that the Iraqi delegation raised the issue of Iraqi families of Kurdish Fayli ethnicity who have been living in Iran for decades without proper documentation. The delegation also requested that the Iranian government expedite the process of verifying the degrees of Iraqi students studying in Iranian universities.

"Amir-Abdullahian pledged to work on resolving these issues, and he expressed his appreciation for the Iraqi delegation's visit," it said.

Al-Mandlawi reiterated Iraq's commitment to good neighborly relations with Iran and respect for its sovereignty. He also denounced the Israeli war on Gaza and called for an urgent meeting for the Arab parliament speakers to discuss the situation in Palestine.

Amir-Abdullahian, according to the readout, praised Iraq's "crucial role" in the region as he called for a "unified Islamic stance" against Israeli aggression on Gaza.