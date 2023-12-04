Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Iraqi PM Welcomes Chinese Investment in Industrial Projects

Iraqi PM Welcomes Chinese Investment in Industrial Projects

Iraqi PM Welcomes Chinese Investment in Industrial Projects
Iraqi PM Welcomes Chinese Investment in Industrial Projects
2023-12-04 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani met with Zhang Jiming, the CEO of China's Changxin Company [Shanxi Changxin?], and accompanying delegation. The Prime Minister highlighted Iraq's abundant investment opportunities during the meeting, expressing the government's commitment to providing necessary facilitations for major international companies. Shang Xin Corporation, a prominent Chinese company with global […]

The post Iraqi PM Welcomes Chinese Investment in Industrial Projects first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links