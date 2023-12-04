UNDP Investment-Friendly Arbitration Initiative in Iraq

2023-12-04 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

From the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP): A more investment-friendly economy in Iraq through UNDP`s arbitration initiative Iraq has been taking solid actions to adopt laws and policies that foster investment-friendly economic development intending to end systematic corruption, diversify its oil-dependent revenue and better serve its people. UNDP in Iraq has been working closely with […]

