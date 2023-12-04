Iraq News Now

UNOPS Commissions Rehab of Water Plants in Anbar

2023-12-04 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Tareek al-Tebr has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the "Rehabilitation of Nine Water Treatment Plants in Anbar," specifically in Qaim an Ana [Anah]. The contract is valued at $601,441. Under the same reference, UNOPS granted Salah El-Din Company for General Contracting a contract to […]

