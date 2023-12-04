UNESCO, EU Create Jobs in Iraq's Cultural Heritage Sector

2023-12-04 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

Iraq: UNESCO and the European Union extend their partnership for training and job creation in the cultural heritage sector UNESCO, the European Union and the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities announce the launch of a new phase of the project "Reviving Mosul and Basra Old Cities", for an amount of 9 million euros. […]

