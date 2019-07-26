Abd al-Madi meets with Kata'ib Hezbollah leader in Tehran: source

2019/07/26 | 17:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An informed source has revealed news that Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi took part in an undeclared meeting with Iraqi militia Kata'ib Hezbollah during his recent visit to Tehran.
“Abd al-Mahdi’s visit coincided with a visit by a leader from Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah to Tehran. There has been mediation between Abd al-Mahdi and Kata'ib [Hezbollah] sponsored by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,” the source said.
The mediation, according to the source, “resulted in a dialogue between the sides, which will be resumed in Baghdad.”
Kata'ib Hezbollah previously issued a statement expressing reservations against Abd al-Mahdi’s decree which ordered restructuring of the Iranian Militias in Iraq and Syria (IMIS) to become part of the regular army as a parallel state structure similar to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
