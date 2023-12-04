Unidentified armed groups attack headquarters of the Dawa party for the 3rd consecutive day

2023-12-04 10:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Unidentified armed groups reportedly targeted the headquarters of the Islamic Dawa Party in the city of Najaf, on Monday.

The attack followed two similar attacks on Dawa Party headquarters in the southern governorates of Wasit and Basra.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the attack in Najaf occurred early in the morning. A bomb was detonated outside the party headquarters, causing damage to the building but no injuries.

The source said that the attacks in Basra and Wasit occurred on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. In Basra, a group of gunmen attacked a Dawa Party office with light arms fire. In Wasit, a bomb was detonated outside a Dawa Party office.