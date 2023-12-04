Basra oil prices rise on geopolitical tensions

2023-12-04 11:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oil prices in Iraq rose on Monday, following an increase in global oil prices.

The price of Basra Light crude oil rose by 0.24 dollars to reach 77.76 dollars per barrel, while the price of Basra Intermediate crude oil rose by 0.24 dollars to reach 80.81 dollars per barrel.