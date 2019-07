Iraq Daily Roundup: Random Attacks in Northeast; Six Killed in Iraq

2019/07/26 | 17:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- At least six people were killed in recent violence:An Iraqi soldier was shotdead in Shafiq.In Kirkuk, a police officer waskilled in an altercation at a checkpoint, possibly by other policemen. An investigationwas opened.A body wasdiscovered in Ayadiya.In Khanaqin, a militiaman was shotdead.Turkish authorities claimed that twomilitants were killed in airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party(P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq. One of the dead is accused of being behindthe July 17 assassination of a Turkish diplomat. Kurdish authorities havealready arrested a suspect in the murder.Author: Margaret GriffisMargaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and hasbeen covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.View all posts by Margaret Griffis