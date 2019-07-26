Home › Iraq News › Iraq Daily Roundup: Random Attacks in Northeast; Six Killed in Iraq

Iraq Daily Roundup: Random Attacks in Northeast; Six Killed in Iraq

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- At least six people were killed in recent violence:

An Iraqi soldier was shot dead in Shafiq.

In Kirkuk, a police officer was killed in an altercation at a checkpoint, possibly by other policemen. An investigation was opened.

A body was discovered in Ayadiya.

In Khanaqin, a militiaman was shot dead.

Turkish authorities claimed that two militants were killed in airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers' Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq. One of the dead is accused of being behind the July 17 assassination of a Turkish diplomat. Kurdish authorities have already arrested a suspect in the murder.