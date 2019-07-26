عربي | كوردى


Iraq Daily Roundup: Random Attacks in Northeast; Six Killed in Iraq

Iraq Daily Roundup: Random Attacks in Northeast; Six Killed in Iraq
2019/07/26 | 17:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least six people were killed in recent violence:



An Iraqi soldier was shot

dead in Shafiq.



In Kirkuk, a police officer was

killed in an altercation at a checkpoint, possibly by other policemen. An investigation

was opened.



A body was

discovered in Ayadiya.



In Khanaqin, a militiaman was shot

dead.



Turkish authorities claimed that two

militants were killed in airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party

(P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq. One of the dead is accused of being behind

the July 17 assassination of a Turkish diplomat. Kurdish authorities have

already arrested a suspect in the murder.









Author: Margaret Griffis





Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis







All Text here: Iraq News ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW