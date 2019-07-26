Iraq Daily Roundup: Random Attacks in Northeast; Six Killed in Iraq

2019/07/26 | 17:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least six people were killed in recent violence:
An Iraqi soldier was shot
dead in Shafiq.
In Kirkuk, a police officer was
killed in an altercation at a checkpoint, possibly by other policemen. An investigation
was opened.
A body was
discovered in Ayadiya.
In Khanaqin, a militiaman was shot
dead.
Turkish authorities claimed that two
militants were killed in airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party
(P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq. One of the dead is accused of being behind
the July 17 assassination of a Turkish diplomat. Kurdish authorities have
already arrested a suspect in the murder.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis
An Iraqi soldier was shot
dead in Shafiq.
In Kirkuk, a police officer was
killed in an altercation at a checkpoint, possibly by other policemen. An investigation
was opened.
A body was
discovered in Ayadiya.
In Khanaqin, a militiaman was shot
dead.
Turkish authorities claimed that two
militants were killed in airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party
(P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq. One of the dead is accused of being behind
the July 17 assassination of a Turkish diplomat. Kurdish authorities have
already arrested a suspect in the murder.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis