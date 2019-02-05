Syrian Kurds back Pentagon report on continued ISIS threat

2019/02/05 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – A Syrian Kurdish leader representing the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) supports a Pentagon report about the continued ISIS threat and the group’s possible resurgence.“If ISIS returns, and there are many reasons for the group to return, it will be capable of controlling areas from Deir Ez Zour to Manbij endangering the situation." Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council told Rudaw in Washington DC on Tuesday.Ahmed who leads the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) believes that all areas ISIS has lost in northeastern and eastern Syria could once again fall to the group if the threat is not eliminated.A Pentagon report released on Monday says that ISIS will remain a threat in Iraq and Syria and warns that the group could "resurge" in Syria within six to 12 months."ISIS remains an active insurgent group in both Iraq and Syria," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) told the Pentagon's Office of Inspector General.Ahmed said, "The Pentagon report is accurate.”Salih Muslim, head of the PYD Relations said at a conference on on Monday in Amude that they value the presence of US troops in Syria.He added however, that this did not mean local forces were incapable of defending their own territories.“We will depend on our own people." Muslim said."Our relations with these forces [US] is within the framework of protecting the interests of our nation,” Muslim told the conference organized on the future of Syria. “We did not bring American forces to Syria. We made a self-governing enclave that is able to protect us.”Pockets of ISIS militants are still reported to be active in Syria, particularly around the Euphrates and near the border with Iraq.
