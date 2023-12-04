Iraq’s exports to China reach $39.38 billion

2023-12-04 15:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Chinese embassy in Iraq revealed on Sunday that the volume of trade exchange between Iraq and China reached $53.37 billion in 2022. The Chinese Deputy Ambassador to Iraq, Xu Haifeng, told the state news agency (INA) that China is greatly interested in developing trade and economic relations with Iraq because of […]

