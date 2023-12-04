2023-12-04 18:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Three Iraqi security sources revealed that five militants were killed in an air strike carried out by US forces in Kirkuk city in northern Iraq. The sources explained that the operation took place after the militants, identified as Iranian-backed militias, prepared to launch explosive shells at US troops stationed in Iraq, according […]

The post 5 killed in a US air strike in northern Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.