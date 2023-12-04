2023-12-04 20:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, emphasized on Monday the government’s eagerness to improve the living conditions of citizens in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union, Salahaddin Bahaaddin, and his accompanying delegation, according to a statement released […]

The post Iraqi government eager to improve conditions in Iraqi Kurdistan appeared first on Iraqi News.