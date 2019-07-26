Baghdad, Erbil agree on setting mechanism to resolve issues

2019/07/26 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The joint supreme committee of the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have declared reaching a mechanism to resolve issues between Baghdad and Erbil.In a Friday press release, the committee said it convened under the auspices of KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs Thamer al-Ghadhban to start the dialogue over fair and constitutional solutions for the issues.The committee added that major issues were discussed, especially regarding the disputed regions, financial issues, oil and natural gas. It has also been agreed on setting practical mechanisms to discuss the disputes through technical committees from the ministries in question under the sponsorship of the joint committee.“During the meeting, it has been agreed on communication between the two sides to find constitutional solutions for all the issues in a way that serves the interests of everyone,” it said, adding that the technical committees will convene in Baghdad next week.