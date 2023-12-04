2023-12-04 21:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Trade, Muthanna Jabbar, said on Monday that Iraq’s strategic wheat reserves are sufficient until the end of April 2024. Jabbar told Reuters that the volume of wheat production is expected to be higher than the previous season; thus, wheat production in 2024 will be approximately […]

The post Iraq’s wheat reserves are sufficient until April 2024 appeared first on Iraqi News.