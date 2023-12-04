2023-12-04 22:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) announced on Monday the arrest of three terrorists and the seizure of a stock of ammunition in Anbar governorate in western Iraq. A statement issued by the ISMC mentioned that counter-terrorism forces carried out arrest operations against three terrorists and seized a stockpile of ammunition in […]

The post Iraqi security arrests 3 ISIS terrorists in western Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.