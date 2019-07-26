عربي | كوردى


World powers rally to US call to tackle Iran threat to Gulf shipping
2019/07/26 | 19:15
The United States is rallying allies to create an international

security force to protect shipping from the threat posed by Iran in the Strait

of Hormuz, as the British navy began escorting UK-flagged ships through

the waterway after the seizure an oil tanker by Iranian forces last week.US

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Japan, France, Germany, South Korea,

Australia and other nations had already been approached to join the security

initiative."Every

country that has an interest in ensuring that those waterways are open and

crude oil and other products can flow through the Strait of Hormuz needs to

participate," Mr Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News on Thursday.The

US initiative follows recent attacks on vessels in the area that Washington has

blamed on Iran. The two countries are in an increasingly tense stand-off over

US sanctions that seek to cut off Iran's vital oil exports.Mr

Pompeo said in earlier interview with Bloomberg TV that he would be willing to

travel to Iran for talks on the current crisis. Tensions have been building

since the US pulled out of a 2015 international accord with Iran to curb its

nuclear programme, and re-imposed sanctions that had been lifted as part of the

agreement."Sure. If that's the call, I'd happily go there," Mr

Pompeo said. "I would welcome the chance to speak directly to the Iranian

people."Iran

has rejected US offers to renegotiate the deal while under the pressure of

sanctions and has demanded that the European signatories, including Britain,

find ways to restore its access to global markets.Britain angered Iran with the seizure of a loaded Iranian tanker

off its Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar this month on suspicion that it

was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. The seizure of the

British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impera in Omani

waters by Iran's Revolutionary Guard on July 19 was seen as a retaliation by

Tehran.In

response, the British government announced on Thursday that its navy had begun

escorting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, despite saying earlier that it

did not have the capacity to do so."The

Royal Navy has been tasked to accompany British-flagged ships through the

Strait of Hormuz, either individually or in groups, should sufficient notice be

given of their passage," a government spokesperson said.“Freedom

of navigation is crucial for the global trading system and world economy, and we

will do all we can to defend it.”Also

on Thursday, the US Central Command hosted an international meeting in Tampa,

Florida, to discuss security for shipping in the Middle East.The meeting at MacDill Air Force Base was attended by the UAE

among other countries, including Britain and European nations, The

National has learned.A

UAE tanker was among four attacked in Fujairah port in May, while two others

were hit by explosions weeks later after passing through the Strait of Hormuz.Centcom

spokesman Major John Rigsbee told The National the

meeting was attended by "senior representatives from allies and partner

nations" but declined to name the countries taking part.He

said the security initiative, dubbed "Operation Sentinel", was

designed "to enhance maritime domain awareness and promote maritime

stability in response to recent events in the Arabian Gulf region".In the absence of a formal coalition, each country is

responsible for protecting its shipping in the region, according to newly

confirmed US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.“The

Brits are escorting their ships and we will escort our ships, and I assume

other countries will escort their ships,” he said on Wednesday.But

Mr Esper said that the US, with its superior naval fleets, would "come to

the aid of our allies, depending on the situation".Centcom’s

meeting on Thursday was the third hosted by the US administration since

the standoff with Iran began. Besides the targeting of shipping, tensions have

been raised by Iran's downing of a US surveillance drone in the Strait of

Hormuz that almost led to retaliatory US strikes before President Donald Trump

called them off at the last moment.In

another apparent provocation, Iran reportedly test fired a ballistic

missile that travelled 1,000 kilometres on Thursday.A

Pentagon official told CNN the Shahab-3 missile did not pose a threat to

shipping or US bases in the region.Mr

Trump cited the failure of the 2015 nuclear accord to curb Iran's missile

development as one of the reasons for pulling the US out of the deal in May

last year.



