World powers rally to US call to tackle Iran threat to Gulf shipping

2019/07/26 | 19:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The United States is rallying allies to create an internationalsecurity force to protect shipping from the threat posed by Iran in the Straitof Hormuz, as the British navy began escorting UK-flagged ships throughthe waterway after the seizure an oil tanker by Iranian forces last week.USSecretary of State Mike Pompeo said Japan, France, Germany, South Korea,Australia and other nations had already been approached to join the securityinitiative."Everycountry that has an interest in ensuring that those waterways are open andcrude oil and other products can flow through the Strait of Hormuz needs toparticipate," Mr Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News on Thursday.TheUS initiative follows recent attacks on vessels in the area that Washington hasblamed on Iran. The two countries are in an increasingly tense stand-off overUS sanctions that seek to cut off Iran's vital oil exports.MrPompeo said in earlier interview with Bloomberg TV that he would be willing totravel to Iran for talks on the current crisis. Tensions have been buildingsince the US pulled out of a 2015 international accord with Iran to curb itsnuclear programme, and re-imposed sanctions that had been lifted as part of theagreement."Sure. If that's the call, I'd happily go there," MrPompeo said. "I would welcome the chance to speak directly to the Iranianpeople."Iranhas rejected US offers to renegotiate the deal while under the pressure ofsanctions and has demanded that the European signatories, including Britain,find ways to restore its access to global markets.Britain angered Iran with the seizure of a loaded Iranian tankeroff its Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar this month on suspicion that itwas carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. The seizure of theBritish-flagged oil tanker Stena Impera in Omaniwaters by Iran's Revolutionary Guard on July 19 was seen as a retaliation byTehran.Inresponse, the British government announced on Thursday that its navy had begunescorting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, despite saying earlier that itdid not have the capacity to do so."TheRoyal Navy has been tasked to accompany British-flagged ships through theStrait of Hormuz, either individually or in groups, should sufficient notice begiven of their passage," a government spokesperson said.“Freedomof navigation is crucial for the global trading system and world economy, and wewill do all we can to defend it.”Alsoon Thursday, the US Central Command hosted an international meeting in Tampa,Florida, to discuss security for shipping in the Middle East.The meeting at MacDill Air Force Base was attended by the UAEamong other countries, including Britain and European nations, TheNational has learned.AUAE tanker was among four attacked in Fujairah port in May, while two otherswere hit by explosions weeks later after passing through the Strait of Hormuz.Centcomspokesman Major John Rigsbee told The National themeeting was attended by "senior representatives from allies and partnernations" but declined to name the countries taking part.Hesaid the security initiative, dubbed "Operation Sentinel", wasdesigned "to enhance maritime domain awareness and promote maritimestability in response to recent events in the Arabian Gulf region".In the absence of a formal coalition, each country isresponsible for protecting its shipping in the region, according to newlyconfirmed US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.“TheBrits are escorting their ships and we will escort our ships, and I assumeother countries will escort their ships,” he said on Wednesday.ButMr Esper said that the US, with its superior naval fleets, would "come tothe aid of our allies, depending on the situation".Centcom’smeeting on Thursday was the third hosted by the US administration sincethe standoff with Iran began. Besides the targeting of shipping, tensions havebeen raised by Iran's downing of a US surveillance drone in the Strait ofHormuz that almost led to retaliatory US strikes before President Donald Trumpcalled them off at the last moment.Inanother apparent provocation, Iran reportedly test fired a ballisticmissile that travelled 1,000 kilometres on Thursday.APentagon official told CNN the Shahab-3 missile did not pose a threat toshipping or US bases in the region.MrTrump cited the failure of the 2015 nuclear accord to curb Iran's missiledevelopment as one of the reasons for pulling the US out of the deal in Maylast year.