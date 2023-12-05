2023-12-05 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. UK Export Finance (UKEF), the UK's export credit agency, has announced that it has secured £226 million [$285 million] in financing for the Iraqi government to develop over 350 kilometers of drainage infrastructure as well as 15 kilometers of stormwater and wastewater lifting stations near Hillah city. Upon completion, the project is […]

The post UK Businesses to build $285m Drainage System in Hilla first appeared on Iraq Business News.