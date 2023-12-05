2023-12-05 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil export figures for November: Total exports of crude oil: 102,975,782 barrels. Revenues from crude oil exports: $8.512 billion. Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 101,764,620 barrels of crude oil exports. Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended. […]

The post Iraq Exports $8.5bn Oil in November first appeared on Iraq Business News.