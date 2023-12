2023-12-05 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Starting from January 1, 2024, Iraq will implement a voluntary additional reduction of 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) in coordination with some OPEC+ member countries. This will bring Iraq's total oil production to 4 million barrels per day until the end of March 2024. Post that period, and to support market stability, […]

The post Iraq announces Oil Output Cut first appeared on Iraq Business News.