Pompeo wants chance to tell Iranian people how mullahs 'harmed' Iran

2019/07/26 | 19:15



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- USSecretary of State Mike Pompeo says he would be willing to go to Tehran toaddress the Iranian people and explain how their leaders’ actions have “harmed”their country.“Sure,if that’s the call, [I'll] happily go there," Pompeo told BloombergTelevision on July 25 in a wide-ranging interview that also addressed the NorthKorea crisis and Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile system.“I’dlike a chance to go [to Tehran], not do propaganda, but speak the truth to theIranian people about what it is their leadership has done and how it has harmedIran,” he said.Pompeosaid that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is often able tocommunicate with the American people during trips to New York to visit theUnited Nations.However,Pompeo appeared to ridicule Zarif’s lack of influence in Iranian policymatters, saying that is left to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and theIranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).“ForeignMinister Zarif is no more in charge of what’s going on in Iran than a man onthe moon,” Pompeo said.“Atthe end of the day, this is driven by the ayatollah. He will be the ultimatedecision-maker here.”GulfTensionsTensionshave surged between Washington and Tehran since US President Donald Trump lastyear withdrew from a landmark international deal under which Iran scaled backits nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.SinceTrump reimposed sanctions against Iran, the country’s economy has taken asubstantial hit and its currency has plummeted in value.Pompeosaid Washington is "trying to apply sufficient pressure to show [Iranianleaders] that the cost just isn't worth it, to convince them that if theysimply behave like a normal nation that the Iranian people can live normal lives."Incidentsin and around the Strait of Hormuz off Iran – one of the world’s keywaterways – has intensified tensions further, leading to concerns by some observers of apossible armed conflict.Trumphas driven up the rhetoric against Tehran while at the same time suggesting hemight be willing to talk to Iranian leaders. Iran has said it would not engagein negotiations until Washington lifts its crippling sanctions.Tehranhas rejected accusations that it or its proxies have been involved in attackson vessels in and around the Arabian Gulf and has blamed the United States forramping up tensions.Turkey'sAir-Defense SystemMeanwhile,Pompeo urged Turkey to not make operational the S-400 air-defense system thatit purchased from Russia.USand NATO military officials have long opposed Turkey's involvement with theS-400, saying it is incompatible with the transatlantic military alliance'ssystems and would endanger NATO warplanes.Ankararefused to cancel the purchase and has begun taking delivery of parts relatedto the missile system.Washingtonsaid a purchase would automatically require it to set sanctions and said itwould block Turkey's order of more than 100 F-35 stealth fighters.“Therecould be more sanctions to follow, but frankly what we’d really like is for theS-400 not to become operational,” Pompeo told Bloomberg.Pompeoalso said the door to diplomacy was still open with North Korea, despite itslaunch early on July 25 of two missiles into the sea.Itwas Pyongyang’s first projectile launch in more than two months since Trump andleader Kim Jong Un agreed to renew denuclearization talks.“Everybodytries to get ready for negotiations and create leverage and create risk for theother side,” Pompeo said.“Weremain convinced that there’s a diplomatic way forward, a negotiated solutionto this.”