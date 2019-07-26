عربي | كوردى


Pompeo wants chance to tell Iranian people how mullahs 'harmed' Iran

2019/07/26 | 19:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he would be willing to go to Tehran to

address the Iranian people and explain how their leaders’ actions have “harmed”

their country.“Sure,

if that’s the call, [I'll] happily go there," Pompeo told Bloomberg

Television on July 25 in a wide-ranging interview that also addressed the North

Korea crisis and Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile system.“I’d

like a chance to go [to Tehran], not do propaganda, but speak the truth to the

Iranian people about what it is their leadership has done and how it has harmed

Iran,” he said.Pompeo

said that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is often able to

communicate with the American people during trips to New York to visit the

United Nations.However,

Pompeo appeared to ridicule Zarif’s lack of influence in Iranian policy

matters, saying that is left to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).“Foreign

Minister Zarif is no more in charge of what’s going on in Iran than a man on

the moon,” Pompeo said.“At

the end of the day, this is driven by the ayatollah. He will be the ultimate

decision-maker here.”Gulf

TensionsTensions

have surged between Washington and Tehran since US President Donald Trump last

year withdrew from a landmark international deal under which Iran scaled back

its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.Since

Trump reimposed sanctions against Iran, the country’s economy has taken a

substantial hit and its currency has plummeted in value.Pompeo

said Washington is "trying to apply sufficient pressure to show [Iranian

leaders] that the cost just isn't worth it, to convince them that if they

simply behave like a normal nation that the Iranian people can live normal lives."Incidents

in and around the Strait of Hormuz off Iran – one of the world’s key

waterways – has intensified tensions further, leading to concerns by some observers of a

possible armed conflict.Trump

has driven up the rhetoric against Tehran while at the same time suggesting he

might be willing to talk to Iranian leaders. Iran has said it would not engage

in negotiations until Washington lifts its crippling sanctions.Tehran

has rejected accusations that it or its proxies have been involved in attacks

on vessels in and around the Arabian Gulf and has blamed the United States for

ramping up tensions.Turkey's

Air-Defense SystemMeanwhile,

Pompeo urged Turkey to not make operational the S-400 air-defense system that

it purchased from Russia.US

and NATO military officials have long opposed Turkey's involvement with the

S-400, saying it is incompatible with the transatlantic military alliance's

systems and would endanger NATO warplanes.Ankara

refused to cancel the purchase and has begun taking delivery of parts related

to the missile system.Washington

said a purchase would automatically require it to set sanctions and said it

would block Turkey's order of more than 100 F-35 stealth fighters.“There

could be more sanctions to follow, but frankly what we’d really like is for the

S-400 not to become operational,” Pompeo told Bloomberg.Pompeo

also said the door to diplomacy was still open with North Korea, despite its

launch early on July 25 of two missiles into the sea.It

was Pyongyang’s first projectile launch in more than two months since Trump and

leader Kim Jong Un agreed to renew denuclearization talks.“Everybody

tries to get ready for negotiations and create leverage and create risk for the

other side,” Pompeo said.“We

remain convinced that there’s a diplomatic way forward, a negotiated solution

to this.”

