Al Sudani directs ensuring 'free' options for security apparatus personnel in special voting

2023-12-05 10:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, Special Forces Maj.Gen. Yahya Rasool Abdullah, announced on Tuesday that Al Sudani directed military and security leaders to ensure "free" options for servicemen and fighters during their participation in the special voting for the upcoming elections of provincial and district councils scheduled for December 18.

Abdullah stated that to safeguard the electoral process, Al Sudani instructed all military and security leaders, heads and directors of security agencies, and commanders of security and military formations to secure the free options for servicemen and fighters during the special voting, and to refrain from any form of interference in their electoral choices.

Furthermore, Al Sudani also directed to prevent any signal or implication that could be understood by the servicemen and fighters as electoral directives, emphasizing the utmost vigilance and monitoring against any intervention in electoral choices or linking to the voting preferences of the servicemen.