Soleimani Boosts Influence In Iraq, Strengthens Financial Cartel In Iran

2019/07/26 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The
commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, appears to be using a
financial conglomerate in Iran to fund his activities in Iraq, establishing and
extending Iran’s long reach in the region.Soleimani, who
leads a ring of IRGC commanders and strongmen from his hometown province of
Kerman, has appointed a new chief at the Headquarters for Reconstruction of the
Holy Shrines in Iraq, the former mayor of Kerman Mohammad Jalalma’ab.Meanwhile,
Soleimani appointed the former chief of the headquarters, Hassan Polarak,
another man from Kerman, as head of the headquarters’ financial cartel in Iran,
which among other things funds Soleimani’s activities in Iraq. Polarak is also
Soleimani’s special assistant.The headquarters
has been active in Iraq since 2003, when it was established based on advice by
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. There is no clear link between the HQ
and the IRGC’s Quds Force, although it operates under the aegis of the force.In fact,
Soleimani appointed the HQ’s new chief in his capacity as the commander of the
Quds Force. This indicates that the headquarters is operating as part of the
Quds Force, a part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that operates
outside Iran, in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere.Furthermore,
Khamenei’s office also exercises its influence on the HQ. Several of its
officials have been directly or indirectly appointed by Khamenei’s office.
However, Polarak, a confidant of Soleimani’s, has been running the headquarters
for the past 15 years.The
headquarters’ activities in Iraq have been officially defined as “religious and
urban development activities in Iraq.” It is active in various Iraqi cities
including Najaf and Karbala, where major Shi’ite shrines are located. It also
has an office in Syria that is tasked with the reconstruction of Shi’ite
shrines in that country.Some 3,000
Iranians are said to be working with the headquarters in Iraq.Polarak and his
son Hadi established Yeganeh Andish Sarmayeh Company in 2009 as the first step
to building Soleimani’s “private sector” financial enterprise.The enterprise
includes several other companies including a car manufacturing firm, an auto
part importer, a poultry food production company, and a company that imports
cosmetic products.The Polaraks
later handed over all these companies to the IRGC’s financial conglomerate Yas
Holding, which became well known following the revelation of major corruption
cases in February 2018.It is still not
known whether removing Polarak from his post at the Headquarters for
Reconstruction of Holy Shrines had anything to do with the corruption case.Polarak has also
worked as an adviser to Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri for several months in
2016.In a March 2016
report, Polarak said that the headquarters’ annual budget was 500 billion
tumans (roughly $120 million) adding that the HQ is going to carry out 3,000
billion tumans (around $720 million) worth of projects during the next six
years.These include
156 projects in Iraq and Syria, which indicates how widespread the headquarters
activities are.Various parts of
the IRGC sometimes compete over the benefits of these projects. A $580 million
project started by the HQ was finally grabbed by another part of the IRGC, the
Khatam ol-Anbia, and was hurriedly opened before completion by Khamenei’s Chief
of Staff Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani in April 2016.The development
projects usually combine religious activities with tourism, placing hotels,
restaurants, shops and parking areas next to refurbished shrines, making them a
hub to assimilate funds.Meanwhile, the
HQ, receives some tens of thousands of dollars every year in donations and
through selling souvenirs. In one form of donation, people buy a precious
Persian carpet and donate it to HQ. The HQ puts the carpet on display for some
time at a shrine, and then returns it to Iran and sells them at a much higher
price as a sacred souvenir.The Headquarters
for Reconstruction of the Holy Shrines in Iraq runs a vast network across Iran
and in Iraq to conduct transactions like this. However, it has been criticized
at times for a lack of transparency in its financial transactions.
