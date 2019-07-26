Home › Baghdad Post › Soleimani Boosts Influence In Iraq, Strengthens Financial Cartel In Iran

Soleimani Boosts Influence In Iraq, Strengthens Financial Cartel In Iran

2019/07/26 | 19:50



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Thecommander of Iran’s Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, appears to be using afinancial conglomerate in Iran to fund his activities in Iraq, establishing andextending Iran’s long reach in the region.Soleimani, wholeads a ring of IRGC commanders and strongmen from his hometown province ofKerman, has appointed a new chief at the Headquarters for Reconstruction of theHoly Shrines in Iraq, the former mayor of Kerman Mohammad Jalalma’ab.Meanwhile,Soleimani appointed the former chief of the headquarters, Hassan Polarak,another man from Kerman, as head of the headquarters’ financial cartel in Iran,which among other things funds Soleimani’s activities in Iraq. Polarak is alsoSoleimani’s special assistant.The headquartershas been active in Iraq since 2003, when it was established based on advice bySupreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. There is no clear link between the HQand the IRGC’s Quds Force, although it operates under the aegis of the force.In fact,Soleimani appointed the HQ’s new chief in his capacity as the commander of theQuds Force. This indicates that the headquarters is operating as part of theQuds Force, a part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that operatesoutside Iran, in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere.Furthermore,Khamenei’s office also exercises its influence on the HQ. Several of itsofficials have been directly or indirectly appointed by Khamenei’s office.However, Polarak, a confidant of Soleimani’s, has been running the headquartersfor the past 15 years.Theheadquarters’ activities in Iraq have been officially defined as “religious andurban development activities in Iraq.” It is active in various Iraqi citiesincluding Najaf and Karbala, where major Shi’ite shrines are located. It alsohas an office in Syria that is tasked with the reconstruction of Shi’iteshrines in that country.Some 3,000Iranians are said to be working with the headquarters in Iraq.Polarak and hisson Hadi established Yeganeh Andish Sarmayeh Company in 2009 as the first stepto building Soleimani’s “private sector” financial enterprise.The enterpriseincludes several other companies including a car manufacturing firm, an autopart importer, a poultry food production company, and a company that importscosmetic products.The Polarakslater handed over all these companies to the IRGC’s financial conglomerate YasHolding, which became well known following the revelation of major corruptioncases in February 2018.It is still notknown whether removing Polarak from his post at the Headquarters forReconstruction of Holy Shrines had anything to do with the corruption case.Polarak has alsoworked as an adviser to Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri for several months in2016.In a March 2016report, Polarak said that the headquarters’ annual budget was 500 billiontumans (roughly $120 million) adding that the HQ is going to carry out 3,000billion tumans (around $720 million) worth of projects during the next sixyears.These include156 projects in Iraq and Syria, which indicates how widespread the headquartersactivities are.Various parts ofthe IRGC sometimes compete over the benefits of these projects. A $580 millionproject started by the HQ was finally grabbed by another part of the IRGC, theKhatam ol-Anbia, and was hurriedly opened before completion by Khamenei’s Chiefof Staff Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani in April 2016.The developmentprojects usually combine religious activities with tourism, placing hotels,restaurants, shops and parking areas next to refurbished shrines, making them ahub to assimilate funds.Meanwhile, theHQ, receives some tens of thousands of dollars every year in donations andthrough selling souvenirs. In one form of donation, people buy a preciousPersian carpet and donate it to HQ. The HQ puts the carpet on display for sometime at a shrine, and then returns it to Iran and sells them at a much higherprice as a sacred souvenir.The Headquartersfor Reconstruction of the Holy Shrines in Iraq runs a vast network across Iranand in Iraq to conduct transactions like this. However, it has been criticizedat times for a lack of transparency in its financial transactions.