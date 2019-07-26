عربي | كوردى


Soleimani Boosts Influence In Iraq, Strengthens Financial Cartel In Iran

Soleimani Boosts Influence In Iraq, Strengthens Financial Cartel In Iran
2019/07/26 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The

commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, appears to be using a

financial conglomerate in Iran to fund his activities in Iraq, establishing and

extending Iran’s long reach in the region.Soleimani, who

leads a ring of IRGC commanders and strongmen from his hometown province of

Kerman, has appointed a new chief at the Headquarters for Reconstruction of the

Holy Shrines in Iraq, the former mayor of Kerman Mohammad Jalalma’ab.Meanwhile,

Soleimani appointed the former chief of the headquarters, Hassan Polarak,

another man from Kerman, as head of the headquarters’ financial cartel in Iran,

which among other things funds Soleimani’s activities in Iraq. Polarak is also

Soleimani’s special assistant.The headquarters

has been active in Iraq since 2003, when it was established based on advice by

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. There is no clear link between the HQ

and the IRGC’s Quds Force, although it operates under the aegis of the force.In fact,

Soleimani appointed the HQ’s new chief in his capacity as the commander of the

Quds Force. This indicates that the headquarters is operating as part of the

Quds Force, a part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that operates

outside Iran, in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere.Furthermore,

Khamenei’s office also exercises its influence on the HQ. Several of its

officials have been directly or indirectly appointed by Khamenei’s office.

However, Polarak, a confidant of Soleimani’s, has been running the headquarters

for the past 15 years.The

headquarters’ activities in Iraq have been officially defined as “religious and

urban development activities in Iraq.” It is active in various Iraqi cities

including Najaf and Karbala, where major Shi’ite shrines are located. It also

has an office in Syria that is tasked with the reconstruction of Shi’ite

shrines in that country.Some 3,000

Iranians are said to be working with the headquarters in Iraq.Polarak and his

son Hadi established Yeganeh Andish Sarmayeh Company in 2009 as the first step

to building Soleimani’s “private sector” financial enterprise.The enterprise

includes several other companies including a car manufacturing firm, an auto

part importer, a poultry food production company, and a company that imports

cosmetic products.The Polaraks

later handed over all these companies to the IRGC’s financial conglomerate Yas

Holding, which became well known following the revelation of major corruption

cases in February 2018.It is still not

known whether removing Polarak from his post at the Headquarters for

Reconstruction of Holy Shrines had anything to do with the corruption case.Polarak has also

worked as an adviser to Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri for several months in

2016.In a March 2016

report, Polarak said that the headquarters’ annual budget was 500 billion

tumans (roughly $120 million) adding that the HQ is going to carry out 3,000

billion tumans (around $720 million) worth of projects during the next six

years.These include

156 projects in Iraq and Syria, which indicates how widespread the headquarters

activities are.Various parts of

the IRGC sometimes compete over the benefits of these projects. A $580 million

project started by the HQ was finally grabbed by another part of the IRGC, the

Khatam ol-Anbia, and was hurriedly opened before completion by Khamenei’s Chief

of Staff Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani in April 2016.The development

projects usually combine religious activities with tourism, placing hotels,

restaurants, shops and parking areas next to refurbished shrines, making them a

hub to assimilate funds.Meanwhile, the

HQ, receives some tens of thousands of dollars every year in donations and

through selling souvenirs. In one form of donation, people buy a precious

Persian carpet and donate it to HQ. The HQ puts the carpet on display for some

time at a shrine, and then returns it to Iran and sells them at a much higher

price as a sacred souvenir.The Headquarters

for Reconstruction of the Holy Shrines in Iraq runs a vast network across Iran

and in Iraq to conduct transactions like this. However, it has been criticized

at times for a lack of transparency in its financial transactions.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW