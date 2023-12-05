Arrest made for illegal tree cutting in al-Sulaymaniyah, KRI

2023-12-05 12:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Directorate of Forests and Environment Police in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) reported on Tuesday the arrest of an individual accused of illegally cutting down dozens of trees in the Dokanian valley.

According to the statement released today by the Directorate, patrols from the Forests and Environment Police apprehended a citizen for cutting down various natural oak trees. The individual in question was found guilty of cutting down over 100 trees.