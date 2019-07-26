Soleimani strengthens influence in Iraq, financial cartel in Iran

2019/07/26 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The
commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, appears to be using a
financial conglomerate in Iran to fund his activities in Iraq, establishing and
extending Iran’s long reach in the region.Soleimani,
who leads a ring of IRGC commanders and strongmen from his hometown province of
Kerman, has appointed a new chief at the Headquarters for Reconstruction of the
Holy Shrines in Iraq –former Kerman Mayor Mohammad Jalalma’ab.Meanwhile,
Soleimani appointed the former chief of the headquarters, Hassan Polarak, also
from Kerman, as head of the headquarters’ financial cartel in Iran, which among
other things funds Soleimani’s activities in Iraq. Polarak is also Soleimani’s
special assistant.The
headquarters has been active in Iraq since 2003, when it was established based
on advice by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. There is no clear link
between the HQ and the IRGC’s Quds Force, although it operates under the aegis
of the force.In
fact, Soleimani appointed the HQ’s new chief in his capacity as the commander
of the Quds Force. This indicates that the headquarters is operating as part of
the Quds Force, a part of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that
operates outside Iran, in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere.Furthermore,
Khamenei’s office also exercises its influence on the HQ. Several of its
officials have been directly or indirectly appointed by Khamenei’s office.
However, Polarak, a confidant of Soleimani’s, has been running the headquarters
for the past 15 years.The
headquarters’ activities in Iraq have been officially defined as “religious and
urban development activities in Iraq.” It is active in various Iraqi cities
including Najaf and Karbala, where major Shiite shrines are located. It also
has an office in Syria that is tasked with the reconstruction of Shiite shrines
in that country.Some
3,000 Iranians are said to be working with the headquarters in Iraq.Polarak
and his son Hadi established Yeganeh Andish Sarmayeh Company in 2009 as the
first step to building Soleimani’s “private sector” financial enterprise.The
enterprise includes several other companies, including a car manufacturing
firm, an auto part importer, a poultry food production company, and a company
that imports cosmetic products.The
Polaraks later handed over all these companies to the IRGC’s financial
conglomerate Yas Holding, which became well known following the revelation of
major corruption cases in February 2018.It
is still not known whether removing Polarak from his post at the Headquarters
for Reconstruction of Holy Shrines had anything to do with the corruption case.Polarak
also worked as an adviser to Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri for several months
in 2016.In
a March 2016 report, Polarak said that the headquarters’ annual budget was 500
billion tumans (roughly $120 million) adding that the HQ would carry out 3,000
billion tumans (around $720 million) worth of projects during the next six
years.These
include 156 projects in Iraq and Syria, which indicates how widespread the headquarters’
activities are.Various
parts of the IRGC sometimes compete over the benefits of these projects. A $580
million project started by the HQ was finally grabbed by another part of the
IRGC, the Khatam al-Anbia, and was hurriedly opened before completion by
Khamenei’s Chief of Staff Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani in April 2016.The
development projects usually combine religious activities with tourism, placing
hotels, restaurants, shops and parking areas next to refurbished shrines,
making them a hub to assimilate funds.Meanwhile,
the HQ receives some tens of thousands of dollars every year in donations and
through selling souvenirs. In one form of donation, people buy a precious
Persian carpet and donate it to the HQ. The HQ puts the carpets on display for
some time at a shrine and then returns them to Iran where they are sold at a
much higher price as sacred souvenirs.The
Headquarters for Reconstruction of the Holy Shrines in Iraq runs a vast network
across Iran and Iraq to conduct transactions like this. However, it has been
criticized at times for a lack of transparency in its financial transactions.
commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, appears to be using a
financial conglomerate in Iran to fund his activities in Iraq, establishing and
extending Iran’s long reach in the region.Soleimani,
who leads a ring of IRGC commanders and strongmen from his hometown province of
Kerman, has appointed a new chief at the Headquarters for Reconstruction of the
Holy Shrines in Iraq –former Kerman Mayor Mohammad Jalalma’ab.Meanwhile,
Soleimani appointed the former chief of the headquarters, Hassan Polarak, also
from Kerman, as head of the headquarters’ financial cartel in Iran, which among
other things funds Soleimani’s activities in Iraq. Polarak is also Soleimani’s
special assistant.The
headquarters has been active in Iraq since 2003, when it was established based
on advice by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. There is no clear link
between the HQ and the IRGC’s Quds Force, although it operates under the aegis
of the force.In
fact, Soleimani appointed the HQ’s new chief in his capacity as the commander
of the Quds Force. This indicates that the headquarters is operating as part of
the Quds Force, a part of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that
operates outside Iran, in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere.Furthermore,
Khamenei’s office also exercises its influence on the HQ. Several of its
officials have been directly or indirectly appointed by Khamenei’s office.
However, Polarak, a confidant of Soleimani’s, has been running the headquarters
for the past 15 years.The
headquarters’ activities in Iraq have been officially defined as “religious and
urban development activities in Iraq.” It is active in various Iraqi cities
including Najaf and Karbala, where major Shiite shrines are located. It also
has an office in Syria that is tasked with the reconstruction of Shiite shrines
in that country.Some
3,000 Iranians are said to be working with the headquarters in Iraq.Polarak
and his son Hadi established Yeganeh Andish Sarmayeh Company in 2009 as the
first step to building Soleimani’s “private sector” financial enterprise.The
enterprise includes several other companies, including a car manufacturing
firm, an auto part importer, a poultry food production company, and a company
that imports cosmetic products.The
Polaraks later handed over all these companies to the IRGC’s financial
conglomerate Yas Holding, which became well known following the revelation of
major corruption cases in February 2018.It
is still not known whether removing Polarak from his post at the Headquarters
for Reconstruction of Holy Shrines had anything to do with the corruption case.Polarak
also worked as an adviser to Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri for several months
in 2016.In
a March 2016 report, Polarak said that the headquarters’ annual budget was 500
billion tumans (roughly $120 million) adding that the HQ would carry out 3,000
billion tumans (around $720 million) worth of projects during the next six
years.These
include 156 projects in Iraq and Syria, which indicates how widespread the headquarters’
activities are.Various
parts of the IRGC sometimes compete over the benefits of these projects. A $580
million project started by the HQ was finally grabbed by another part of the
IRGC, the Khatam al-Anbia, and was hurriedly opened before completion by
Khamenei’s Chief of Staff Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani in April 2016.The
development projects usually combine religious activities with tourism, placing
hotels, restaurants, shops and parking areas next to refurbished shrines,
making them a hub to assimilate funds.Meanwhile,
the HQ receives some tens of thousands of dollars every year in donations and
through selling souvenirs. In one form of donation, people buy a precious
Persian carpet and donate it to the HQ. The HQ puts the carpets on display for
some time at a shrine and then returns them to Iran where they are sold at a
much higher price as sacred souvenirs.The
Headquarters for Reconstruction of the Holy Shrines in Iraq runs a vast network
across Iran and Iraq to conduct transactions like this. However, it has been
criticized at times for a lack of transparency in its financial transactions.