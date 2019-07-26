عربي | كوردى


Soleimani strengthens influence in Iraq, financial cartel in Iran

2019/07/26
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The

commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, appears to be using a

financial conglomerate in Iran to fund his activities in Iraq, establishing and

extending Iran’s long reach in the region.Soleimani,

who leads a ring of IRGC commanders and strongmen from his hometown province of

Kerman, has appointed a new chief at the Headquarters for Reconstruction of the

Holy Shrines in Iraq –former Kerman Mayor Mohammad Jalalma’ab.Meanwhile,

Soleimani appointed the former chief of the headquarters, Hassan Polarak, also

from Kerman, as head of the headquarters’ financial cartel in Iran, which among

other things funds Soleimani’s activities in Iraq. Polarak is also Soleimani’s

special assistant.The

headquarters has been active in Iraq since 2003, when it was established based

on advice by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. There is no clear link

between the HQ and the IRGC’s Quds Force, although it operates under the aegis

of the force.In

fact, Soleimani appointed the HQ’s new chief in his capacity as the commander

of the Quds Force. This indicates that the headquarters is operating as part of

the Quds Force, a part of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that

operates outside Iran, in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere.Furthermore,

Khamenei’s office also exercises its influence on the HQ. Several of its

officials have been directly or indirectly appointed by Khamenei’s office.

However, Polarak, a confidant of Soleimani’s, has been running the headquarters

for the past 15 years.The

headquarters’ activities in Iraq have been officially defined as “religious and

urban development activities in Iraq.” It is active in various Iraqi cities

including Najaf and Karbala, where major Shiite shrines are located. It also

has an office in Syria that is tasked with the reconstruction of Shiite shrines

in that country.Some

3,000 Iranians are said to be working with the headquarters in Iraq.Polarak

and his son Hadi established Yeganeh Andish Sarmayeh Company in 2009 as the

first step to building Soleimani’s “private sector” financial enterprise.The

enterprise includes several other companies, including a car manufacturing

firm, an auto part importer, a poultry food production company, and a company

that imports cosmetic products.The

Polaraks later handed over all these companies to the IRGC’s financial

conglomerate Yas Holding, which became well known following the revelation of

major corruption cases in February 2018.It

is still not known whether removing Polarak from his post at the Headquarters

for Reconstruction of Holy Shrines had anything to do with the corruption case.Polarak

also worked as an adviser to Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri for several months

in 2016.In

a March 2016 report, Polarak said that the headquarters’ annual budget was 500

billion tumans (roughly $120 million) adding that the HQ would carry out 3,000

billion tumans (around $720 million) worth of projects during the next six

years.These

include 156 projects in Iraq and Syria, which indicates how widespread the headquarters’

activities are.Various

parts of the IRGC sometimes compete over the benefits of these projects. A $580

million project started by the HQ was finally grabbed by another part of the

IRGC, the Khatam al-Anbia, and was hurriedly opened before completion by

Khamenei’s Chief of Staff Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani in April 2016.The

development projects usually combine religious activities with tourism, placing

hotels, restaurants, shops and parking areas next to refurbished shrines,

making them a hub to assimilate funds.Meanwhile,

the HQ receives some tens of thousands of dollars every year in donations and

through selling souvenirs. In one form of donation, people buy a precious

Persian carpet and donate it to the HQ. The HQ puts the carpets on display for

some time at a shrine and then returns them to Iran where they are sold at a

much higher price as sacred souvenirs.The

Headquarters for Reconstruction of the Holy Shrines in Iraq runs a vast network

across Iran and Iraq to conduct transactions like this. However, it has been

criticized at times for a lack of transparency in its financial transactions.



