Soleimani strengthens influence in Iraq, financial cartel in Iran

2019/07/26 | 20:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Thecommander of Iran’s Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, appears to be using afinancial conglomerate in Iran to fund his activities in Iraq, establishing andextending Iran’s long reach in the region.Soleimani,who leads a ring of IRGC commanders and strongmen from his hometown province ofKerman, has appointed a new chief at the Headquarters for Reconstruction of theHoly Shrines in Iraq –former Kerman Mayor Mohammad Jalalma’ab.Meanwhile,Soleimani appointed the former chief of the headquarters, Hassan Polarak, alsofrom Kerman, as head of the headquarters’ financial cartel in Iran, which amongother things funds Soleimani’s activities in Iraq. Polarak is also Soleimani’sspecial assistant.Theheadquarters has been active in Iraq since 2003, when it was established basedon advice by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. There is no clear linkbetween the HQ and the IRGC’s Quds Force, although it operates under the aegisof the force.Infact, Soleimani appointed the HQ’s new chief in his capacity as the commanderof the Quds Force. This indicates that the headquarters is operating as part ofthe Quds Force, a part of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) thatoperates outside Iran, in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere.Furthermore,Khamenei’s office also exercises its influence on the HQ. Several of itsofficials have been directly or indirectly appointed by Khamenei’s office.However, Polarak, a confidant of Soleimani’s, has been running the headquartersfor the past 15 years.Theheadquarters’ activities in Iraq have been officially defined as “religious andurban development activities in Iraq.” It is active in various Iraqi citiesincluding Najaf and Karbala, where major Shiite shrines are located. It alsohas an office in Syria that is tasked with the reconstruction of Shiite shrinesin that country.Some3,000 Iranians are said to be working with the headquarters in Iraq.Polarakand his son Hadi established Yeganeh Andish Sarmayeh Company in 2009 as thefirst step to building Soleimani’s “private sector” financial enterprise.Theenterprise includes several other companies, including a car manufacturingfirm, an auto part importer, a poultry food production company, and a companythat imports cosmetic products.ThePolaraks later handed over all these companies to the IRGC’s financialconglomerate Yas Holding, which became well known following the revelation ofmajor corruption cases in February 2018.Itis still not known whether removing Polarak from his post at the Headquartersfor Reconstruction of Holy Shrines had anything to do with the corruption case.Polarakalso worked as an adviser to Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri for several monthsin 2016.Ina March 2016 report, Polarak said that the headquarters’ annual budget was 500billion tumans (roughly $120 million) adding that the HQ would carry out 3,000billion tumans (around $720 million) worth of projects during the next sixyears.Theseinclude 156 projects in Iraq and Syria, which indicates how widespread the headquarters’activities are.Variousparts of the IRGC sometimes compete over the benefits of these projects. A $580million project started by the HQ was finally grabbed by another part of theIRGC, the Khatam al-Anbia, and was hurriedly opened before completion byKhamenei’s Chief of Staff Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani in April 2016.Thedevelopment projects usually combine religious activities with tourism, placinghotels, restaurants, shops and parking areas next to refurbished shrines,making them a hub to assimilate funds.Meanwhile,the HQ receives some tens of thousands of dollars every year in donations andthrough selling souvenirs. In one form of donation, people buy a preciousPersian carpet and donate it to the HQ. The HQ puts the carpets on display forsome time at a shrine and then returns them to Iran where they are sold at amuch higher price as sacred souvenirs.TheHeadquarters for Reconstruction of the Holy Shrines in Iraq runs a vast networkacross Iran and Iraq to conduct transactions like this. However, it has beencriticized at times for a lack of transparency in its financial transactions.