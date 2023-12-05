Turkish artillery shelling claims one life and injures another in Duhok, Iraq

2023-12-05 13:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Tuesday the death of one person and the injury of another due to artillery shelling by the Turkish army north of Duhok governorate, under the pretext of targeting facilities of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish artillery fired three consecutive times this morning around the Bamarni district north of Duhok.