Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › US base in Syria attacked by 15 rockets launched from Iraq

US base in Syria attacked by 15 rockets launched from Iraq

US base in Syria attacked by rockets launched from Iraq
US base in Syria attacked by 15 rockets launched from Iraq
2023-12-05 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Central Command announced on Monday that the US base in Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria was attacked by 15 missiles launched from Iraq. At approximately 2:15 p.m. on December 3, 15 122mm rockets originating in Iraq were fired at the US base Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria, the US Central […]

The post US base in Syria attacked by 15 rockets launched from Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links