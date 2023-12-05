US base in Syria attacked by 15 rockets launched from Iraq

2023-12-05 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Central Command announced on Monday that the US base in Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria was attacked by 15 missiles launched from Iraq. At approximately 2:15 p.m. on December 3, 15 122mm rockets originating in Iraq were fired at the US base Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria, the US Central […]

