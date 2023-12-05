CBI deposits millions of euros to cover imports from Turkey

2023-12-05 17:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A government source revealed on Tuesday that the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) deposited tens of millions of euros as an initial payment to cover imports from Turkey. The source told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the CBI started depositing tens of millions of euros in Turkish banks last Sunday as […]

