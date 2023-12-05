Iraqi security arrests 16 ISIS terrorists in different governorates

2023-12-05 19:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Directorate of General Military Intelligence (DGMI) announced on Tuesday the arrest of 16 terrorists belonging to ISIS in different Iraqi governorates. The DGMI mentioned in a statement that Iraqi security forces carried out separate operations in Baghdad, Anbar, Nineveh, and Salah Al-Din after receiving intelligence information indicating that some ISIS […]

