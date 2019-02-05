Mike Pompeo says Iran deceived people with false lies

2019/02/05 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US State Department Mike Pompeo has slammed the Iranian regime for promising the people with prosperity, describing these promises as lies.
“In 1979, Ayatollah Khomeini sold the Iranian people a prosperous future. 40 years later, Iran’s corrupt regime has delivered nothing but broken promises,” Pompeo said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Iranian officials said the economic situations deteriorated in an unprecedented way. Speaking to local media channels, they said the inflation and growth rates have never reached to the current catastrophic rates.
Iran Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand said the current situations in the country are worse than from the eight years of war against Iraq. He urged looking for alternative ways to get financial resources in foreign currency.
“In 1979, Ayatollah Khomeini sold the Iranian people a prosperous future. 40 years later, Iran’s corrupt regime has delivered nothing but broken promises,” Pompeo said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Iranian officials said the economic situations deteriorated in an unprecedented way. Speaking to local media channels, they said the inflation and growth rates have never reached to the current catastrophic rates.
Iran Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand said the current situations in the country are worse than from the eight years of war against Iraq. He urged looking for alternative ways to get financial resources in foreign currency.