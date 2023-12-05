Iraq News Now

Iraq sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza

2023-12-05 20:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday that it sent a sixth batch of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza as directed by the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. The Iraqi Defense Ministry mentioned in a statement that a C130 aircraft loaded with 16 tons of medical aid […]

