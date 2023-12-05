Al Sudani discusses preparations for provincial council elections with Chief of Supreme Judicial Council

2023-12-05 21:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia AlSudani met with the Chief of the Supreme Judicial Council, Fayiq Zidan, on Tuesday evening.

According to a government statement, the meeting discussed the general situation in the country, the government's efforts to prepare for the upcoming Provincial Council elections on December 18, and emphasized the collaboration between the judiciary and security agencies to pursue anyone committing actions that violate the constitution and laws, potentially disrupting the electoral process.