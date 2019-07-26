International Shopping Fair in Najaf

2019/07/26 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – NAJAF
International Shopping Fair kicked off on Friday in Najaf where local, Arab and International companies have participated.
Around 85 companies, 8 Arab and international countries and more than 100 venues included the Fair that will be held for 15 days from now, stated the Manager of the Fair Haider Mwash to INA.
He added that most of the products are a source of daily use for the families of Najaf that include food, clothes, fabrics and furniture.
“The Holy Shrine of Imam Ali committees have made huge participation in the products of Monitoring Devices, communications, drones and eco friendly electric cars,” said Mwash.
INA – NAJAF
International Shopping Fair kicked off on Friday in Najaf where local, Arab and International companies have participated.
Around 85 companies, 8 Arab and international countries and more than 100 venues included the Fair that will be held for 15 days from now, stated the Manager of the Fair Haider Mwash to INA.
He added that most of the products are a source of daily use for the families of Najaf that include food, clothes, fabrics and furniture.
“The Holy Shrine of Imam Ali committees have made huge participation in the products of Monitoring Devices, communications, drones and eco friendly electric cars,” said Mwash.