Iraqi PM discusses preparations for provincial council elections

2023-12-06 00:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zedan, discussed on Tuesday the government’s efforts for the upcoming provincial council elections. Al-Sudani and Zedan talked about the latest developments in the country and the government’s preparations to hold the provincial council elections on December […]

