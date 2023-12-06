2023-12-06 04:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Qatar's Ooredoo, Kuwait's Zain Group and TASC Towers Holding of Dubai are to create the largest tower company in the MENA region, in a cash and share deal. The enlarged tower company, comprising approximately 30,000 towers, has a combined estimated current enterprise value of USD 2.2 billion. Ooredoo and Zain will equally […]

The post Iraq's Telecom Towers become part of $2.2bn Group first appeared on Iraq Business News.