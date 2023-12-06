China announces Increased Trade with Iraq

2023-12-06 04:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Deputy Ambassador at the Chinese embassy in Baghdad, Xu Haifeng, told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that trade exchange between the two countries is increasing at a rapid pace: Trade Volume and Increase: Chinese embassy disclosed trade data with Iraq, highlighting a year-on-year increase in purchases by approximately 48%. Trade […]

