Iraq's PM Launches Basra-Fao Road Project

2023-12-06 04:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani laid the foundation for the rehabilitation and construction of the second lane of the Basra-Fao [Faw] road in Basra province on Saturday. He reviewed project details, timelines, and emphasized the government's commitment to improving services crucial for citizens across sectors. Al-Sudani highlighted the significance of the Basra-Fao […]

