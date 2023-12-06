Iraq News Now

Fitch Affirms Sumer Commercial Bank; Withdraws Ratings

2023-12-06 04:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Iraq's Sumer Commercial Bank PSC's (SCB) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'RD' (Restricted Default) and Viability Rating (VR) at 'f'. Fitch has also withdrawn the bank's ratings. It says that, before the rating withdrawal, SCB's IDRs reflected the Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) intervention, which […]

