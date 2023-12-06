Iraq News Now

Basra crudes drop as global oil prices stabilize

2023-12-06

Shafaq News / The prices for Basra Heavy and Basra intermediate crude oil dropped on Wednesday.

Basra heavy crude decreased by 69 cents to reach $74.66, while Basra intermediate crude prices also fell by 69 cents to $77.71.

Oil prices were mixed in Asian trade on Wednesday, after posting four sessions' worth of losses, as markets weighed the effectiveness of OPEC+ cuts on supplies and worries of a worsening demand outlook in China.

