Bosnia and Herzegovina: RRSEE - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed (As of 30 June 2019)

2019/07/26 | 21:55



Country: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Egypt, Eritrea, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Libya, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, occupied Palestinian territory, Pakistan, Serbia, Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of North Macedonia







Data available to UNHCR RR SEE indicated that the overall number of submitted asylum applications in the region (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo*, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia) in June 2019 dropped and compared to other months was one of the lowest in 2019. This decrease is particularly evident in Montenegro and Albania, while at the same time the overall numbers of arrivals recorded in these two countries has not decreased. Lower number of applications for asylum in comparison to the same numbers of observed arrivals, could indicate faster onward movements from Albania and Montenegro and also possibly decline in interest to pursue asylum or access to procedure, in those two countries.



Latest data reveal different and increasing dynamics when it comes to correlation between the numbers of expressions to seek asylum versus actual numbers of lodged applications. But only 8% of the intentions are converted to applications. It is important to analyse the trend with the relevant data on the asylum decisions and their grounds at the end of the year. This comparative insight will offer better understanding of how the concept of intention to seek asylum actually impacts the asylum processing and whether it contributes to its efficacy and or would indicate possible trends in the misuse of Asylum Avenue in the countries introducing it.



Current asylum processing trend analysis indicate that out of the total of 4601 applications for asylum, only 134 first instance decisions ( only 3% of the overall number of applications) have been reached in 2019. At the same time, it is important to observe that out of this limited number of decisions, only 29% of them correlate to granting the refugee status (only in MNE, Serbia and Kosovo*), while 44% applications have been rejected.



However, the total number of pending decisions recorded in June stands at above 1000 only. As the majority of applications have been closed, mainly due to the applicant having move onward and hence have absconding . It is important to note that only 2 cases have been granted refugee and subsidiary protection status in the region in June.



Age, gender and vulnerability indicate that number of applications by female asylum seekers in June represents only 8% of total applications. The June trend analysis indicates some 130 children (only 21 UASC) among applicants. It is estimated that families registered constitute some 30% of the total applicants.







